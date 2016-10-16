KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, going to the front on a late restart and outrunning Carl Edwards to lock up his spot in the next round of the Chase.

Harvick was among the fastest in the final qualifying session, and hung around the front all day while other Chase contenders faltered. He was still at the front when Regan Smith brought out the final caution, and was able to keep Edwards at bay over the final 30 laps.

He joined Jimmie Johnson, the winner last weekend at Charlotte, in the round of eight of NASCAR’s playoffs, while the pressure is on the rest of the contenders heading to Talladega.

Joey Logano was third, followed by Johnson, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. Matt Kenseth dominated early before dealing with handling problems that left him ninth.