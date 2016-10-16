Staff report

BOARDMAN

Jeffrey Ryznar rejoices when he talks about how his 4-year-old daughter, Maeryn, enjoys gymnastics, dancing and being a typical, humorous and thriving youngster in nearly every way.

After all, that’s a long way from the neonatal intensive-care unit.

“I said that we would give back to the March of Dimes after what they did for us,” Ryznar said recently, referring to the emotional support the organization provided to him and his wife, Dr. Meredythe McNally-Ryznar, when their daughter was born six weeks prematurely.

The March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing premature birth, infant mortality and birth defects, its mission statement says.

As another way of expressing their gratitude toward the organization, the Boardman couple will serve as honorary event chairmen for the 22nd annual “An Evening of Culinary Excellence: Signature Chefs Auction,” set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in Stambaugh Auditorium’s Jeanne D. Tyler Grand Ballroom. Proceeds benefit the March of Dimes.

A goal of the fundraiser is to bring in $55,000 and have 20 area restaurants participate, noted Vanetta Perry, the organization’s senior-development director.