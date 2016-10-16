NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tennessee Titans held on to beat the Cleveland Browns 28-26 Sunday for their second straight victory — the first time they’ve won consecutive games since the end of the 2013 season.

The Titans (3-3) matched their win total for all of last season when they went 3-13 and wound up with the No. 1 draft pick overall. They also beat a team other than Jacksonville on their own field for the first time since the 2013 season finale and improved to 3-16 in Nashville .

Cleveland (0-6) now is mired in its worst start since 1999 when the Browns lost their first seven as an expansion franchise.

Not that the Titans care after losing to the Browns each of the past two seasons, especially with the Browns nearly pulling off another thrilling comeback. They made NFL history here in 2014 rallying from 25 points down to win.

This time, they trailed 28-13 when Cody Kessler hit Terrelle Pryor Sr. for a 5-yard TD with 2:07 left, but his pass on the 2-point conversion failed. The Browns recovered the onside kick, and Duke Johnson Jr. scored.

The Browns kicked another onside kick, yet Andre Johnson recovered the ball for Tennessee.