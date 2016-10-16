AUSTINTOWN — Corrine Sanderson, a candidate for the Ohio 58th House District seat, will speak to parents of Austintown school students on her economic and education plan for Ohio at 1 p.m. today at the Austintown Library branch, 600 S. Raccoon Road.

A question-and-answer session will follow her presentation.

Sanderson, born in Struthers and raised in Youngstown, is also a member of the Youngstown school board.

Sanderson, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Democratic state representative Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, and independent Andrea Mahone, also of Youngstown.