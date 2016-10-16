ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — LeSean McCoy scored three times and the Buffalo Bills extended their winning streak to four with a 45-16 victory over San Francisco and new starter Colin Kaepernick Sunday.

McCoy had 140 yards rushing and shook off what appeared to be a frightening injury to his right knee late in the second quarter. Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes in helping Buffalo win four straight for the first time since the start of the 2008 season.

Kaepernick provided the 49ers a spark in his first start in nearly a year. Blaine Gabbert was benched following a 33-21 loss to Arizona.

Kaepernick finished 13 of 29 for 187 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith. But San Francisco (1-5) couldn’t finish drives, settling for three field goals by Phil Dawson, in losing its fifth straight game.

Kaepernick was the target of numerous boos and chants when he kneeled during the national anthem in continuing his protest against racial oppression and police brutality.