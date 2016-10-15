JOBS
Texas high school student dies after competing in swim meet



Published: Sat, October 15, 2016 @ 8:51 p.m.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district says a high school student has died after competing in a swim meet.

The Fort Bend Independent School District says in a statement that the Clements High School student experienced a medical emergency after competing in the event this morning at a natatorium in Sugar Land, about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

School district staff called 911 and provided assistance at the scene until paramedics arrived to take the student to the hospital, where the student died.

The district called the death an "unimaginable tragedy." Crisis teams will be available at schools in the district when classes resume Tuesday.

