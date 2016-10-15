SEATTLE (AP) — Trees and power lines snapped today as a powerful storm bearing the remnants of a Pacific typhoon hit the Northwest.

Tens of thousands of people were without power in Oregon and Washington as the storm made landfall after gathering intensity off the coast. The National Weather Service said winds gusted above 50 mph in the Portland area and that the strongest winds would hit Seattle from about 6 to 9 p.m.

"We've definitely seen a good round of strong wind, with gusts along the coast anywhere from 60 mph to 80 mph in some of the more exposed parts, and 50 to 60 mph in the Portland area," said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the agency. "There's scattered damage."

Emergency crews reported trees and power lines down throughout the region. The Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue posted a photograph on Facebook of a tree that crushed the new car and part of the home of a family in North Plains, Oregon, near Portland. The Washington Department of Transportation said trees came down on Interstate 5 near Olympia, blocking a lane.

No injuries were immediately reported today.

The storm brought heavy rain and wind from northern California to Washington state.