State Rep. candidate Corrine Sanderson has meeting Sunday in Austintown



Published: Sat, October 15, 2016 @ 10:59 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Corrine Sanderson, a candidate for the Ohio 58th House District seat, will speak to parents of Austintown school students on her economic and education plan for Ohio at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Austintown Library branch, 600 S. Raccoon Road.

Sanderson, born in Struthers and raised in Youngstown, is also a member of the Youngstown school board.

Sanderson, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Democratic state representative Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, and independent Andrea Mahone, also of Youngstown.

