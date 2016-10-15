JOBS
Ravenna man killed in Mercer County traffic accident



Published: Sat, October 15, 2016 @ 8:30 p.m.

MERCER, PA. — A Ravenna man died this morning when the car he was driving east on Interstate 80 went off the left side of the highway, traveled back across the road crossing both eastbound lanes hitting a guard rail after which he was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound truck.

The victim, Jeffrey Polichena, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene by Mercer County, Pa., Deputy Coroner Robert Renner, according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s Mercer Station. The crash occurred at 10 a.m.

The truck driver, Jordan Williams, 22, of Kinston, N.C., was not injured. No charges were filed in connection with the accident, state police said.

