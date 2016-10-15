BOARDMAN — Sitting inside Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters, Connie Spagnola leans in and says of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton: “She’s no president. She wants power over the people like Hitler, and I’ll drink to that.”

But Betsy Johnquest of Youngstown, a Clinton supporter, sees Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as someone who “has no class. I really want to be able to be proud of our president.”

With the election three weeks away, there is no shortage of opinions about the presidential front-runners. Wherever people congregate – in stores, at bars, even in locker rooms – the race for the White House is a hot topic.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com