JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning Valley voters tell why they back their presidential candidates



Published: Sat, October 15, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Sitting inside Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters, Connie Spagnola leans in and says of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton: “She’s no president. She wants power over the people like Hitler, and I’ll drink to that.”

But Betsy Johnquest of Youngstown, a Clinton supporter, sees Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as someone who “has no class. I really want to be able to be proud of our president.”

With the election three weeks away, there is no shortage of opinions about the presidential front-runners. Wherever people congregate – in stores, at bars, even in locker rooms – the race for the White House is a hot topic.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes