JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Indians take 2-0 lead in ALS



Published: Sat, October 15, 2016 @ 7:06 p.m.

CLEVELAND — Josh Tomlin baffled Blue Jays batters for nearly six innings and Andrew Miller blew them away as the Cleveland Indians edged Toronto 2-1 on Saturday to take 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Carlos Santana homered off 20-game winner J.A. Happ and Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Indians, who have won five straight postseason games for the first time in their 116-year history.

An afterthought in August, Tomlin has emerged as an unlikely October star for the Indians. He allowed one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings before Cleveland manager Terry Francona called on his bullpen led by the magnificent Miller, who is making the Blue Jays look like Little Leaguers.

The lanky left-hander struck out the side in the seventh, two more in the eighth and has 10 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in the series. He has not allowed a run in 16 career postseason innings.

Cody Allen struck out Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista in a perfect ninth for the Indians, who had never been up 2-0 in four previous ALCS trips.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes