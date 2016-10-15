— Josh Tomlin baffled Blue Jays batters for nearly six innings and Andrew Miller blew them away as the Cleveland Indians edged Toronto 2-1 on Saturday to take 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Carlos Santana homered off 20-game winner J.A. Happ and Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Indians, who have won five straight postseason games for the first time in their 116-year history.

An afterthought in August, Tomlin has emerged as an unlikely October star for the Indians. He allowed one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings before Cleveland manager Terry Francona called on his bullpen led by the magnificent Miller, who is making the Blue Jays look like Little Leaguers.

The lanky left-hander struck out the side in the seventh, two more in the eighth and has 10 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in the series. He has not allowed a run in 16 career postseason innings.

Cody Allen struck out Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista in a perfect ninth for the Indians, who had never been up 2-0 in four previous ALCS trips.