YOUNGSTOWN — “If you build it, they will come,” a famous line from the 1989 “Field of Dreams” film starring Kevin Costner, might apply to today's inaugural Fall Fest along Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.

West Siders and other folks from near and far strolled along both sides of Mahoning between Steel Street and Milton Avenue wearing short sleeves soaking up the sunshine and friendly atmosphere, looking at the wares of a couple of dozen vendors and meeting neighbors and former West Siders.

The event included family-friendly activities, including an art sale, a dog-costume contest and mini pumpkins to paint, courtesy of the Garden District Neighborhood Association and other children’s activities sponsored by Lit Youngstown.

