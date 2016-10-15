LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — New attorneys for an Illinois man charged in the 2014 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Ohio want death-penalty specifications dismissed because of where the victims were killed.

A new motion by attorneys for 42-year-old Terry Froman argues death-penalty specifications for Froman that allege he killed more than one person should be tossed because one of the slayings occurred outside Ohio.

Froman faces charges in the September 2014 kidnapping and slaying of ex-girlfriend Kimberly Thomas on Interstate 75 in Warren County. He’s also charged in the slaying of Thomas’ son, 17-year-old Eli Mohney, in Kentucky.

Froman has pleaded not guilty to charges in the slayings.

The Warren County prosecutor says Ohio law doesn’t require that multiple homicides be committed in one state to apply the specification.