YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University officials joined representatives from Hallmark Campus Communities, Fortress Real Estate Companies and Barnes & Noble College to break ground today on the second phase of the University Edge student apartments and a new campus bookstore on the west side of campus.

“This development along Fifth Avenue meets many of the priorities that we have set out for YSU to build and sustain growth for the years ahead,” YSU President Jim Tressel said in a university news release.

Hallmark opened in August the four-story University Edge student apartments, a 162-bed facility along Rayen Avenue that sold out its leases months before the building was finished.

The 220-bed second phase will be constructed adjacent to phase one, along Lincoln Avenue, and is expected to be open August 2017 for the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

Hallmark is also constructing a building adjacent to the apartments that will house a new Barnes & Noble College-operated campus bookstore, which will feature a cafe and a convenience store.

