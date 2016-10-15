JOBS
Charges fly in race for Mahoning County treasurer



Published: Sat, October 15, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Incumbent Democratic Mahoning County treasurer Daniel Yemma is being challenged by Republican Christine Lucarell Oliver in the Nov. 8 election.

The county treasurer’s job pays $68,275 a year.

Yemma, who has been county treasurer for more than five years, is a former Struthers city councilman.

Oliver is a licensed insurance agent, whose name became well-known because of her breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. of Columbus, for whom she is a former agent.

The trial jury’s $42.8 million verdict in her favor was reduced to

$2.3 million by the 7th District Court of Appeals; and the Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear Nationwide’s appeal.

Yemma said his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and his experience as a public official make him well-qualified to handle the job as county treasurer.

Of her qualifications, Oliver said, “I have 30 years of administrative background. I have over 25 years of experience in banking, insurance and the financial industry. I also started my own insurance agency from the ground up.”

