JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Canfield church distributing holiday roasting chickens



Published: Sat, October 15, 2016 @ 7:20 p.m.

CANFIELD — The end-of-the-year holidays are almost here. In order to receive a large roasting chicken on distribution days in November and December at Canfield Presbyterian Church, you must be a registered client with Operation Blessing.

In addition, as of May, a new rule has been put into place: You must be a registered client to be able to select Christmas presents for your children and to receive a ham at Easter. The last chance to register is Thursday.

Distribution is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church, 140 W. Main St., on days that will be announced later. You will need to bring the following; a state I.D. and proof of 2016 income for all contributing adults. If you have children, you will need either birth certificates or medical cards for each child.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes