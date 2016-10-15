CANFIELD — The end-of-the-year holidays are almost here. In order to receive a large roasting chicken on distribution days in November and December at Canfield Presbyterian Church, you must be a registered client with Operation Blessing.

In addition, as of May, a new rule has been put into place: You must be a registered client to be able to select Christmas presents for your children and to receive a ham at Easter. The last chance to register is Thursday.

Distribution is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church, 140 W. Main St., on days that will be announced later. You will need to bring the following; a state I.D. and proof of 2016 income for all contributing adults. If you have children, you will need either birth certificates or medical cards for each child.