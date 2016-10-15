POLAND — Clear skies and sunshine greeted runners and walkers participating in a charity fundraiser.

About 135 people participated today in Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley’s 17th annual Home 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk.

“I thought it would be a good race,” said Tara Skeen of Hillsville, Pa. “It’s close to where I live, and it’s for a good cause.”

Skeen, who has been running for a year and a half, enjoys participating in 5K runs.

“I obviously love to run,” she said. “And [5Ks are] usually for good causes.”

The event is Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley’s biggest fundraiser of the year, said Monica Craven, director. She expects this year’s to raise about $6,000.

