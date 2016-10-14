JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU to honor outstanding alumni Oct. 28



Published: Fri, October 14, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University will honor five outstanding alumni at its 21st annual alumni banquet Oct. 28 at Williamson Hall.

Recipients of the awards are: Walter Avdey, CPA, a 1985 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration graduate who is a partner at Ernst & Young; Jim Gasior, CPA, BSBA 1982, president and chief executive officer of Cortland Banks; Sonia Salvino, CPA, a 1992 Master of Business Administration graduate who is vice president of finance for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center; Robert Bole, BSBA 2008, vice president of global markets for Deutsche Bank; and Nayef Zarrour, CPA, BSBA 2009, chief operating officer of High Tide Capital Management, a global macroeconomic hedge fund based out of New York.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes