YOUNGSTOWN — The Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University will honor five outstanding alumni at its 21st annual alumni banquet Oct. 28 at Williamson Hall.

Recipients of the awards are: Walter Avdey, CPA, a 1985 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration graduate who is a partner at Ernst & Young; Jim Gasior, CPA, BSBA 1982, president and chief executive officer of Cortland Banks; Sonia Salvino, CPA, a 1992 Master of Business Administration graduate who is vice president of finance for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center; Robert Bole, BSBA 2008, vice president of global markets for Deutsche Bank; and Nayef Zarrour, CPA, BSBA 2009, chief operating officer of High Tide Capital Management, a global macroeconomic hedge fund based out of New York.

