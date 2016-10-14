YOUNGSTOWN — A one-hour debate between Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and his Democratic challenger, former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland is underway live on 21 WFMJ-TV.

The debate began with both men shaking hands. Then each candidate made a brief opening statement.

"Partisan attacks are a sign of desperation," Portman tells Strickland when the former governor went on the offensive on trade issues.

Strickland discussing Ohio's economy during recession: "The fact is we did lose a lot of jobs." He says deals like NAFTA led to the loss. Portman responded that Strickland left Gov. John Kasich with an $8 billion deficit and just 89 cents in the state's "rainy day fund."

Strickland charged that Portman is against raising the minimum wage and has voted against it. "I want to raise the minimum wage," Strickland said. Portman said, "We need to get more people working. We should raise the minimum wage, but let's do it in a smart way" by indexing increases.

In response to a question from Politics reporter Dave Skolnick about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's controversial statements about women in a recently released video, Portman said "For me it was the final straw." Strickland responded: "The fact is for months Trump has said these outrageous things" and Portman still supported him.

While Portman admits NAFTA needs updating, he added "We need to have agreements that open up markets [for our businesses]." Strickland countered by calling NAFTA "a big problem," alleging Portman negotiated some of these trade deals and calling for him to apologize for sending jobs out of U.S. That resulted in Portman responding, "Look, when he was governor we lost jobs everywhere. If anyone needs to apologize, he needs to."

On national politics, Portman said he will write in GOP vice presidential candidate Mike Pence for president. Strickland called Trump unfit to be president, saying "We all know that he is totally irresponsible." He said Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is "a responsible person. She's mature. She thinks carefully." Strickland blamed conservatives for targeting her "and that affected the people's trust in her."

