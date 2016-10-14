BOARDMAN — Stephanie McCune, 11, of Canfield, has been carving pumpkins at Fellows Riverside Gardens every autumn since she was a little girl.

This year is no exception.

Stephanie was at a pumpkin-carving session at the Gardens earlier today, preparing one of the gourds that will line the Gardens’ paths for Mill Creek MetroParks’ annual “Pumpkin Walk at Twilight” on Sunday.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and in addition to the pumpkin displays, will feature live polka music, pumpkin-carving demonstrations, children’s activities, and free cider and apples.

Groups of people crowded the Gardens today for pumpkin carving, which also takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Stephanie was joined by younger brothers Ray, 9, and Peyton, 5; grandmother, Ruth McCune; baby-sitter, Audra Smith of Youngstown; and Smith’s grandson, Connor Smith, 11.

The group was delighted to be out at the Gardens to continue the yearly tradition.

“I love this park, and I love to carve,” exclaimed Stephanie.

