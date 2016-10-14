JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police investigate ticket theft at Hollywood Gaming



Published: Fri, October 14, 2016 @ 12:07 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township police are investigating a reported theft of a winning ticket at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

The alleged victim reported to police Thursday that he won $900 playing slots several days before, but walked away from the machine without the winning ticket.

Security personnel at Hollywood Gaming found surveillance video showing a suspect remove the ticket from the machine and leave the business, according to a police report.

An arrest had not been made at the time of the report.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes