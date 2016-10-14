AUSTINTOWN — Township police are investigating a reported theft of a winning ticket at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

The alleged victim reported to police Thursday that he won $900 playing slots several days before, but walked away from the machine without the winning ticket.

Security personnel at Hollywood Gaming found surveillance video showing a suspect remove the ticket from the machine and leave the business, according to a police report.

An arrest had not been made at the time of the report.