YOUNGSTOWN

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. today announced third-quarter 2016 net income of $1 billion compared with net income of $989 million in the second quarter of 2016 and $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2015.

The Pittsburgh-based bank’s revenue increased by $35 million from the second quarter to $3.8 billion.

Loans grew $1.4 billion, or 1 percent, to $210.4 billion quarter to quarter and deposits grew $10.1 billion, or 4 percent, to $259.9 billion.