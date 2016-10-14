JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

PNC reports 3Q earnings of $1 billion



Published: Fri, October 14, 2016 @ 12:17 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. today announced third-quarter 2016 net income of $1 billion compared with net income of $989 million in the second quarter of 2016 and $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2015.

The Pittsburgh-based bank’s revenue increased by $35 million from the second quarter to $3.8 billion.

Loans grew $1.4 billion, or 1 percent, to $210.4 billion quarter to quarter and deposits grew $10.1 billion, or 4 percent, to $259.9 billion.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes