New student apartments and YSU bookstore



Published: Fri, October 14, 2016 @ 12:14 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will join representatives from Hallmark Campus Communities, Fortress Real Estate Companies and Barnes & Noble College to break ground on Phase II of University Edge apartments and on a new campus bookstore operated by Barnes & Noble, complete with a cafe and convenience store. The event is 4 p.m. Saturday at the southwest corner of Fifth and Lincoln avenues on the west side of the campus.

The projects are part of the university’s “NextYSU: A New Look for a New Era” capital improvement vision for the campus. That vision, outlined by President Jim Tressel, also calls for a new Student Success Center in Jones Hall, creation of the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center and construction of a wall adjacent to Kilcawley Center to honor recipients of the Heritage Award, the university’s highest honor for former employees.

