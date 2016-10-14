JOBS
Mohip sets additional meetings with parents



Published: Fri, October 14, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City schools CEO Krish Mohip plans more sessions to hear from parents and community members about the district.

Mohip’s Let’s Just Talk sessions run late afternoon and evening Wednesday through Oct. 26 at school buildings.

The chief executive officer has also scheduled morning coffee and conversation with parents Wednesday through Nov. 3. Those sessions will be in the morning at schools.

He wants to learn from parents and other community members about what they believe is working in the district and where they have concerns.

“I’m just kind of trying to get the pulse of their experience,” Mohip said.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

