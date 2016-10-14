CAMPBELL — A man was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court on his 16th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.

David Black, 56, of Youngstown also faces charges for failure to stop at a stop sign and violating open-container law.

Campbell police stopped Black Wednesday afternoon at Jackson Street and Murray Avenue. Police that reported Black smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. Black had an open container of beer in his car, failed a series of field sobriety tests and declined to take a blood alcohol content test, a police report states.

Police charged Black with a third-degree felony charge of OVI due to his 15 previous OVI charges through various agencies.

A judge set Black’s bond at $4,000 Friday. He will appear Oct. 21 for a preliminary hearing.