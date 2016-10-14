JOBS
Gas industry challenges new drilling rules in Pennsylvania



Published: Fri, October 14, 2016 @ 10:15 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The natural gas industry is challenging new regulations that govern surface development of shale gas wells.

Drillers in the Marcellus Shale filed suit against the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the state’s Environmental Quality Board over rules that took effect last week.

The regulations have been under development since 2011 and are the first major rewrite since energy companies began drilling in the Marcellus Shale gas formation.

The Marcellus Shale Coalition, a trade group, says some of the new rules are vague, burdensome and unlawful. The lawsuit seeks to block their enforcement.

The suit was filed Thursday in Commonwealth Court.

