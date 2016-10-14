BOARDMAN — When someone asks for a civil-protection order in Mahoning County Domestic Relations Court to help escape an abusive relationship, Valerie Flanigan said she does not have time to find out why the order is needed – so she boils the request down to a simple question.

Flanigan, who began working for the court in January thanks to a grant to help victims of domestic violence, said victims need to think of what they expect to happen once they receive their order.

“I ask them: ‘What does your life look like when you leave the courthouse today?’” Flanigan said.

Flanigan was part of a panel of court staff arranged by Judge Beth Smith that met today with local police at the Boardman Township Government Center to go over procedures in issuing civil-protection orders through her court and to get feedback from police on what problems they see in their communities that stem from domestic violence.

Representatives from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutor’s office, and police from Youngstown, Boardman, Beaver, Canfield, Sebring, Jackson, Craig Beach, Springfield and New Middletown were among departments in attendance.

