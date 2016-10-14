CANFIELD — Canfield community leaders excitedly announced that Canfield is the best place to retire statewide.

The announcement came at a “Good Morning Canfield” event earlier today at the Canfield Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 43 W. Main St.

According to “10 Best Places to Retire in Ohio,” published on insidermonkey.com on Sept. 5 by Jasmin Cilas, the Canfield community is No. 1 based on the cost of living which is 7 percent cheaper than the U.S. average, physicians per capita or 311 doctors to 100,000 residents, and a crime rate which is 70 percent lower than the state average.

Another statistic aiding the story’s report is the low cost of living – 5 percent lower than state average.

“It is cheap, has a good health care system with low crime rates and lots of the elderly population. ... The city has a growing community and presents a desirable place for both retirees and families,” Cilas said in her story.

Specific ratings can be found at www.insidermonkey.com/blog/10-best-places-to-retire-in-ohio-472330/?singlepage=1 and http://www.areavibes.com/canfield-oh/livability/.

