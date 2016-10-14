JOBS
Bigeye chub are back in the Mahoning River



Published: Fri, October 14, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

LOWELLVILLE — Experts say the triumphant tale of one fish species can be attributed, in part, to local de-pollution efforts.

Brian Alsdorf of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency documented the presence of the bigeye chub, a type of carp, last month in the Mahoning River, downstream from the village of Lowellville.

The freshwater fish had been extirpated from the river for more than a century, according to an update from the Ohio EPA. Extirpation, also known as local extinction, refers to the status of a species that continues to exist in some areas, despite being wiped out from a portion of its former habitat.

The bigeye chub, named for its bulging eyes, fares best in rivers and streams with sandy rather than silty bottoms.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

