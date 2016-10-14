AUSTINTOWN — Township trustees are asking voters to approve two new 1-mill levies for road and police services on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Both levies will generate the same amount of $614,966 annually, and owners of a $100,000 home will pay an additional $35 per levy per year.

While the road levy will be a five-year levy, the police levy will be continuous.

Austintown has four continuous police levies generating $4.3 million annually and two five-year road levies generating $1.1 million each year.

Trustee Chairman Ken Carano said the point of the new levies stems simply from just a financial need.

“All I can ask for is for people to understand to service them we have to raise extra funds simply because we have lost so much of the funding from state and federal government,” he said.

