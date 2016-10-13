CAMPBELL — A man will be arraigned Friday in Campbell Municipal Court facing his 16th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Officers stopped David Black, 56, of Youngstown at Jackson Street and Murray Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for failure to stop at a stop sign.

A police report states Black had an open container of beer in the car and that he smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes and slurred speech.

He failed a series of field sobriety tests and declined to take a blood alcohol content test, the report states.

Police charged Black with a third-degree felony due to Black's 15 previous OVI charges, the report states.

Officers transported Black to the Mahoning County Jail where he will be held without bond pending his arraignment.