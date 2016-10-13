JOBS
Youngstown man charged after passing out at Boardman intersection



Published: Thu, October 13, 2016 @ 12:37 p.m.

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man is facing drug-related charges after police found him passed out in the intersection of Market Street and Boardman-Poland Road Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found James Williams Jr., 53, of Mabel Avenue, passed out in his gold GMC truck.

Williams' eyes were reportedly red and watery and he had the smell of alcoholic beverages on his breath. He admitted he had one beer in the morning and was prescribed various drugs, a police report said.

After failing a field sobriety test, he admitted to taking opioid painkillers and snorting heroin in the morning. Police found an opened and unopened bottle of liquor, four empty prescription bottles, a plastic bag of powdered Valium pills and a folding knife in the vehicle.

Williams was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, drug abuse, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.

