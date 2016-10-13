YOUNGSTOWN

City council’s buildings and grounds committee voted today to let Youngstown Thermal make a pitch to continue heating five downtown city buildings rather than move ahead with a plan recommended by the city administration to go with another firm.

Brewer-Garrett Co. of Middleburg Heights, made a presentation today for the city to pay them $1,839,700 for the work guaranteeing that the municipality would save at least $3,234,180 over 15 years. After the initial cost, the city would save $1,294,480 under the proposal, said James Wilbanks, the company’s senior energy engineer.

But Carl Avers, Youngstown Thermal’s chief executive officer, asked that his company, which provides steam heat for the buildings, be given a chance to off its own proposal. The committee agreed and scheduled a meeting for Nov. 3 to let Avers make his pitch.

The five buildings are city hall, the attached police department as well as the Covelli Centre, 20 Federal Place office building and the downtown fire station.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator