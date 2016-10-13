YOUNGSTOWN

West Side Cats, a nonprofit no-kill all-volunteer cat shelter, is looking for people to help take care of cats and kittens.

All kinds of jobs are available. Any amount of time any day will be appreciated.

They also are seeking volunteers to help with fundraising for the shelter.

Tours of the facility at 2217 Mahoning Ave. are available from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For information call Marie at 330-519-5002.