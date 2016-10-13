YOUNGSTOWN — Mike Broderick has retired as chief executive officer of the downtown tech company Turning Technologies.

But Broderick, a founder of the company, doesn’t consider this next step his retirement.

“It’s just changing roles and slowing down a little bit,” he said. “It’s been 15 years almost to the day since we started Turning and I have been doing this job.”

Broderick will remain on the board of directors for the company and a major shareholder.

Ethan Cohen, who has been with the company since April as chief operating officer/chief technology, is the company’s new CEO.

“He has certainly done very well,” Broderick said. “I felt this was a great time [to retire]. The company is in a great place.”

Turning Technologies was founded in 2002 as a company looking to make response technology that was more affordable and user-friendly.

Turning was supported by the Youngstown Business Incubator, which helps technology start-up companies get off the ground.

