ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit seeks an emergency extension of the voter registration deadline in at least one Georgia county that was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the suit Wednesday in Savannah on behalf of several groups that work to encourage voter registration.

Georgia’s deadline to register to be able to vote in this year’s general election was Tuesday. The lawsuit asks a judge to extend the deadline until Oct. 18 in Chatham County or, alternatively, for the entire state.

The lawsuit says Chatham County government offices closed because of the hurricane for the last six days before the deadline, starting Oct. 6.

A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the state’s top elections official, declined to comment.