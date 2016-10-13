JOBS
Students compete in YSU’s MathFest



Published: Thu, October 13, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — About 300 high-school students from Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania tested their mathematical skills at Youngstown State University’s MathFest.

The annual event drew students from about 30 high schools who competed for prizes by solving math problems.

In the Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room, Jen Eich, a senior at Poland Seminary High School, was among most of the MathFest participants who competed today in teams with students from other schools in the Mixed Team Competition. The teams had to collaborate to solve a series of problems and show their work.

“I really like math,” Eich said. “It’s my favorite subject.”

She plans to major in math in college, possibly at Bowling Green State University.

“I like it so far – I like meeting new people,” she said.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

