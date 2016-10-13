AUSTINTOWN

All are welcome to “Two Nights on the Family” planned 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 in St. Joseph Parish Hall, 4545 New Road.

On Oct. 24, “Back to the Family” will be presented by psychologist Dr. Ray Guarendi. He will review the results of a three-year national search for strong families, revealing characteristics common to strong families as well as the struggles and difficulties most families face.

On Nov. 7, a panel of local experts will address “Today’s Challenges to the Family.” Focus will be directed toward depression and addiction, including the current heroin crisis.

Panelists include Nick Ceglia, an instructor for the Behavioral Health Institute at Mercy Health; Terri Grimmett, manager of Ambulatory Addiction Services at Mercy Health; and Karen W. Hogan, market director of nursing at Mercy Health.

The Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life is collaborating with Mercy Health Foundation, the Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses and the Catholic Medical Association of the Diocese of Youngstown in presenting this free event.

Donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-744-8451.