WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Kaine says Hillary Clinton’s marriage is “not an issue for the voters,” despite Donald Trump’s efforts to highlight Bill Clinton’s misconduct.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee is reacting to the campaign’s new focus on both candidates’ treatment of women. He was appearing today on ABC’s “The View.” Trump has been talking about Bill Clinton’s affairs and making unproven charges of sexual assault.

Kaine said the latest allegations from several women who said Trump touched or kissed them without permission are “shocking.”

Kaine is also playing down the latest batch of hacked emails of Clinton campaign staffers.

He says you “can’t automatically assume” the hacked emails are real.

It’s impossible to authenticate each hacked email published by Wikileaks, but Democrats have not pointed to specific cases in which emails were altered.