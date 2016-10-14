JOBS
Pens win in shootout



Published: Thu, October 13, 2016 @ 11:33 p.m.

Kessel scored winning goal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel beat Braden Holtby in the fourth round of a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins began the defense of their Stanley Cup with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Kessel’s wrist shot over Holtby’s glove was initially ruled no goal but was overturned on replay. Marc-Andre Fleury then stuffed Alex Ovechkin from in close to help the Penguins improve to 5-0 all-time against Washington in season openers.

Fleury finished with 39 saves for Pittsburgh. Patric Hornqvist and Evgeni Malkin scored as the Penguins capped a celebratory night in which they lifted their latest Stanley Cup banner to the rafters by tripping up a familiar rival.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice for Washington and Holtby made 28 stops but allowed three goals in the shootout.

