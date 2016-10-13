COLUMBUS — You hear it every four years, President Barack Obama told an audience of Democrats and like-minded voters.

But this year, the president said tonight, the oft-mentioned most important election mantra is truer than ever, given the race for the White House between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“I cannot think of a more important election in our lifetimes, because the choice between candidates has never been this stark,” Obama said. “It’s a choice between somebody who is as qualified as has ever been to run for this office, somebody who’s over and over proven that they know how to lead and know how to work and understand the issues working families are facing.”

He added, “On the other hand, you’ve got somebody who each and every day, every time he talks, proves himself unfit and unqualified for this office.”

Obama was the featured speaker at an Ohio Democratic Party dinner here, with upward of 2,000 people in attendance.

