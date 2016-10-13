CANFIELD — Canfield City Council and Cardinal Joint Fire District board members will be asking voters for their support of a new police levy and fire levy renewal Nov. 8.

The police levy is a five-year, 3.9-mill levy that will generate $750,000 annually. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $137 per year.

Police Chief Chuck Colucci said the levy is an effort to battle cuts to local funds from the state and federal governments.

The fire renewal levy is a five-year, 0.42-mill levy that generates $183,054 annually and is costing owners of $100,000 homes $14.70 per year.

John Morvay, Canfield councilman and Cardinal Joint Fire District board president, said the fire board is not asking for anything more than for passage of a levy residents are already paying for.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com