YOUNGSTOWN — A new park on the city’s South Side is enhancing a main corridor while honoring the memory of a local civil-rights leader.

Clarence Robinson Park will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Monday.

The new green space is in the 1700 block of Oak Hill Avenue at West Chalmers Avenue on the site of the former Clarence Robinson Community Center.

Robinson was a local black attorney who also served on the city’s Park and Recreation Commission during the 1940s.

After the center’s demolition this year, landscaping at the site was completed earlier this month.

The Mahoning County Land Bank soon will transfer ownership of the site to the Oak Hill Collaborative, and the Community Corrections Association will maintain the park.