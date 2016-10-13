JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower



Published: Thu, October 13, 2016 @ 9:51 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street following a surprisingly weak trade report from China.

Miners and other companies that make basic materials fell the most in early trading Thursday. Many of those companies rely heavily on exports to China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan slumped 6 percent, the biggest loss in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

Delta Air Lines slumped 3 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 121 points, or 0.7 percent, to 18,022.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined 16 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,122. The Nasdaq composite fell dropped 43 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,195.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.74 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes