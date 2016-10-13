JOBS
Man reports abduction, beating to Warren police



Published: Thu, October 13, 2016 @ 10:44 a.m.

WARREN — A Southington man, 29, says he was kidnapped at gunpoint on West Market Street Sunday afternoon, robbed, assaulted and held somewhere for more than two days before escaping Wednesday.

The man said he had gone to a house on Lener Avenue Southwest at 3 p.m. to repair someone's furnace, then left on foot to get a ride home.

His abductors had him sit on a chair with his legs bound and his head covered and they beat him for several hours on and off.

The man also suffered 2nd degree and 3rd degree burns from the abductors placing a hot item on him.

He was treated at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital for the burns and bruising.

He eventually freed himself and ran finding that he was near Martin Luther King Boulevard on the city's West Side, he said.

