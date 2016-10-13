JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

#Maine governor admits to too much potty mouth



Published: Thu, October 13, 2016 @ 10:07 a.m.

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says his grandmother would’ve washed his mouth out with soap over some of the things he’s said, and he pointed out that even “bad words” are protected by the Constitution.

LePage acknowledged Thursday at an event sponsored by the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce that he doesn’t have “the cleanest mouth” and that his “vocabulary needs improvement.”

The Republican governor’s accomplishments have sometimes been overshadowed by his remarks, like telling the Portland, Maine, NAACP chapter to “kiss my butt” and saying a senator gives to people “without providing Vaseline.” He recently caused an uproar by leaving a profane message on a lawmaker’s voicemail.

LePage said his grandmother, if she’d been around, would “have a bar of soap, make me chew it, but it’s still protected speech.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes