YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 24 people including Kevin Henderson, 29, Halls Heights, on tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business.

On Sept. 11, reports says police tried to pull over a car Henderson was driving just after 7 p.m. and he pulled into a drive in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, then ran away. He threw drugs out of his pockets and stopped running after a police officer used his stun weapon against him, but missed, the report says.

The grand jury also indicted Jonathan Congelio, 27, Barrington Place, Canfield, on possession of cocaine.

On Sep. 13, Congelio was arrested after a car Congelio was driving was pulled over about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue for an improper turn.

Reports said Congelio had a bag of suspected crack cocaine on his seat, and there was a rock of suspected crack cocaine inside a pouch on the passenger’s side door.

The grand jury also indicted Jennifer Michael, 21, East Florida Avenue, on domestic violence.