BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANGEL, GINGER 11/22/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



BARRICKMAN, ERIN RAE 7/27/1979 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



COCHRAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE 6/13/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



DEPUE, TIMOTHY A 7/17/1988 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs



DUNEGAN, RYAN C 8/1/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



EUTIN, ALEC A 10/19/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



FERTIG, ROBERT JOHN MARTIN 7/28/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



HALL, AMY L 4/17/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse

HIGHTOWER, MONTRELL T 9/17/1987 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Possession of Drugs

JACOBS, TIMOTHY VAN 9/15/1958 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

JONES, MARVIN E 12/14/1955 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



MILLER, BRADLEY W 6/6/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



MOYER, MARGARET E 4/30/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Forgery

PRICE, JENNIFER L 5/29/1981 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



TUFINO, JUAN A 5/14/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

UNDERWOOD, TRAMAINE DASHAWN 2/9/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



VIRDEN, ALEXANDER JOSEPH 12/5/1993 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children



ZALNER, LISA N 12/25/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

APINIS, CRAIG A 3/30/1979 8/15/2016 TIME SERVED



BAGGETT, FELICIA ANN 8/27/1969 9/27/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BRACE, DENNIS R 6/26/1980 10/4/2016 BONDED OUT



BURNEY, MARK A 7/13/1965 10/10/2016 BONDED OUT



CAMPBELL, AUMA RASHAW ANTONIO 12/31/1978 9/13/2016 TIME SERVED

CHILDS, CHRISTOPHER H 5/5/1966 8/29/2016 TIME SERVED



CLINKSCALE, QEEVYS DEPARISH 8/11/1990 6/16/2016 TIME SERVED



COFFER, KELLIE D 11/3/1983 9/9/2016 BONDED OUT



COOK, TERRY M 7/2/1969 7/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DALTON, EVERETT 9/9/1980 9/20/2016 TIME SERVED



DUBY, JESSE 1/3/1994 8/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

EUTIN, DEVAN CHRISTIA 4/11/1991 10/13/2016 CR4 SUMMONS

HARRIS, ALLISON M 8/1/1987 7/12/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

HUFFMAN, DAVID J JR 1/20/1981 7/8/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

JACKSON, SUMMER ELETTE 6/21/1985 9/28/2016 TIME SERVED



LIGHT, JATERIUS D 5/11/1995 9/27/2016 BONDED OUT



MAGUIRE, MICHAEL V 5/13/1982 10/12/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



MARSHALL, MYKEL RAE SHAUN 8/17/1992 10/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MAYHEW, OCTAVIA BIANCA 10/2/1987 9/30/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MOSCHELLA, DEANNA D. 9/25/1979 10/12/2016 TIME SERVED



NELSON, LEILANI E 12/12/1962 9/27/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



OLDS, BOBBI 8/21/1978 8/1/2016 TIME SERVED



REESE, REGAL L 3/7/1972 10/9/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SULLIVAN, WILLIAM 12/30/1989 10/11/2016 BONDED OUT

VICKERS-MORGAN, MICHAEL M B 6/25/1989 10/11/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



WEIDNER, GEORGE DOMINIC JR 10/21/1986 9/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WHITE, MARQUES L 8/1/1986 8/7/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WILLIAMSON, CHARLES F. III 2/20/1977 10/8/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WILSON, TINA 3/29/1972 9/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY