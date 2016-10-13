JOBS
Lawsuit says Brown protected trustee’s son in sex assault case



Published: Thu, October 13, 2016 @ 10:10 a.m.

By MICHELLE R. SMITH

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Brown University student is suing the Ivy League school over how it handled allegations she was drugged at a fraternity party and later sexually assaulted in her dorm room.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday raises the question of whether Brown dropped a disciplinary proceeding against the student who allegedly drugged her to protect him because he was a trustee’s son. She accuses a different student of assaulting her.

Brown previously denied it was a factor.

It’s the latest in a wave of legal actions brought against universities accused of mishandling sexual assault cases under Title IX, which is designed to prevent gender discrimination in education.

The lawsuit also names the fraternity and the trustee’s son. The fraternity has said its members didn’t serve a spiked drink.

