YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County real-estate tax debtors who don’t want to be identified as tax delinquents in the county’s December newspaper ads must pay in full or enter into an installment payment plan by Oct. 31, the county auditor’s office says.

Auditor Ralph T. Meacham recently announced in a Vindicator advertisement that his office will publish a list of delinquent lands in Dec. 6 and 20 Vindicator ads.

The names of taxpayers who either pay in full or enter into an installment payment plan with the treasurer’s office by Oct. 31 will be removed from that list, which is expected to total 14 to 16 full newspaper pages, said Cheri Donofrio, director of taxation in the auditor’s office.

At this point, the December list would include some 9,700 land parcels with a collective debt totaling more than $5.9 million, she said.

The list will contain parcels that are newly certified as delinquent for tax year 2015, for which payments were due in 2016, she explained.

